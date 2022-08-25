TAT confident of country receiving 10 million foreign tourists this year

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Thursday that 2.12 million tourists came to Thailand in the first half of the year and another 7.5 million were expected in the second half.

As of early this month, more than 4 million tourists have arrived in Thailand.

In total, the TAT expected at least 9.62 million visitors this year although it was confident the number could reach 10 million, according to the governor.

Coupled with an estimated 160 million visits by Thai tourists, the total revenue from tourism could reach 1.2 trillion baht, he said.