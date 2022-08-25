NBTC vows fair rental rate for underground cable pipes

Prof Pirongrong Ramasoota, an NBTC commissioner, said on Thursday that the regulator would make sure that the rental rate for underground cable pipes would be fair.

“The goal is to tidy up the telecom cables for the safety of people and the beauty of the country,” she said.

Pirongrong also said that the NBTC was well prepared to cooperate with relevant state agencies in moving untidy overhead electrical and telecom cables underground.

There were complaints that the rental rate for the use of underground cable pipelines was too high.