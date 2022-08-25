NBTC vows fair rental rate for underground cable pipes
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has promised to ensure fair rental fees for the use of underground cable pipelines.
Prof Pirongrong Ramasoota, an NBTC commissioner, said on Thursday that the regulator would make sure that the rental rate for underground cable pipes would be fair.
“The goal is to tidy up the telecom cables for the safety of people and the beauty of the country,” she said.
Pirongrong also said that the NBTC was well prepared to cooperate with relevant state agencies in moving untidy overhead electrical and telecom cables underground.
There were complaints that the rental rate for the use of underground cable pipelines was too high.
The NBTC plans to complete an ambitious project to bury untidy telecom cables across 2,800 kilometres this year – 800km in Bangkok and 2,000km in the provinces.
The project is aimed at getting rid of the eyesore of untidy overhead cables in Bangkok and other populated provinces.
Pirongrong said that in order to successfully complete the project, cooperation was required from all the relevant agencies, including the Metropolitan Electricity Administration, Provincial Electricity Authority, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Interior Ministry, as well as telecom operators.
The NBTC commissioner also said that the agency has tidied up and removed unused telecom cables across almost 80 kilometres in Bangkok since January.