Prayut 'calm and collected' as he attends Defence Council meeting virtually

Despite growing pressure for him to also give up his post at the Defence Ministry, Prayut attended the Defence Council meeting on Thursday remotely via video teleconferencing.

“The issue of General Prayut being suspended as PM by the Constitutional Court was not brought up at the meeting,” Defence Ministry spokesman General Kongcheep Tantravanich said on Thursday evening.

“General Prayut appeared to be calm and collected at the meeting. He told the council not to worry and that he would continue fulfilling his duties [as defence minister], and asked everyone else to do the same.”

Kongcheep added that attending the meeting virtually was not out of the ordinary for Prayut because the practice had been adopted during the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The spokesman also insisted that Prayut is still the country’s prime minister, and it is only his duties as PM that have been suspended.

“He is also still the defence minister and can sign any order issued by the ministry. He can come in to work at the ministry headquarters any day, depending on how important the job is,” he said. “Also, it is not mandatory that all ministry orders have to be signed at the headquarters only.”