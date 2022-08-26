Prayut reports for work as defence minister

The source said Prayut quietly showed up at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district in his personal car at around 10am on Friday.

Prayut reportedly headed to his office on the second floor without giving any interviews or exchanging pleasantries with ministry officials.

The source said only deputy defence minister General Chaichan Chanmongkol and permanent secretary General Worakiat Ratananont were informed of Prayut’s visit on Friday. They were both reportedly instructed not to have officials form a line to welcome Prayut, as he did not want "boisterous" greetings on his arrival.

The source added that Prayut said he intended to work in his capacity as the Defence Minister until the Constitutional Court gives a ruling on his tenure as the prime minister.