Chadchart orders crackdown after casino found near Bangkok City Hall

The governor added that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is powerless to arrest gambling operators. However, Bangkokians could report suspicious gambling activity on the Traffy Fondue platform, which is connected to 88 police stations across the capital.

Chadchart said no complaints about illegal gambling had been filed on Traffy Fondue, perhaps because people mistakenly think the issue is not related to the BMA.

He also said the BMA does not inspect areas under its jurisdiction for gambling dens as this was not a priority.

Chadchart was asked about a casino in Din Daeng district near City Hall that was raided by police this week after reports it had been robbed. The governor said BMA officials should have been patrolling the area on the lookout for illegal gambling.