6th monkeypox patient confirmed in Thailand as Maha Sarakham woman tests positive
A 21-year-old Thai woman who had been working as a traditional Thai masseuse in Qatar was confirmed as Thailand’s sixth monkeypox patient, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said on Friday.
DDC director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said the department had been alerted by Maha Sarakham’s Phayakkhaphum Phisai Hospital on August 24 that a female patient had tested positive for the virus.
The hospital reported that the patient had reportedly developed blisters in her genital area since August 10 while she was in Qatar and had returned to Thailand on August 21.
She went to the hospital the following day and was admitted immediately because her symptoms indicated she might have monkeypox.
The patient had reportedly come in contact with 28 people, four of whom are considered to be in the high-risk group. Everybody has been told to monitor their symptoms closely.
Opas said the patient had started developing symptoms while she was in Qatar and that she had taken preventive measures while travelling to Thailand, including wearing a facemask and maintaining social distancing.
Since July, when the first case was detected, Thailand has reported a total of six monkeypox cases. Three of the patients were foreign arrivals and three locals who had come in contact with foreigners.
Of the six confirmed patients, four have been cured and discharged, while the other two are still being treated.
Opas added that all 44 people who were at high risk after having come in close contact with the first through fifth confirmed patients have tested negative for the virus after 21 days of observation.
The virus can spread by touching the patient’s rash, pustules or body fluids, eating uncooked meat and touching rodents like rats, squirrels and primates that may be carrying the virus.
“If you travel to a country with reports of monkeypox outbreak, avoid touching animals or the body fluids of others or having sexual intercourse with untested persons. Always wear a facemask in public, wash your hands regularly and eat freshly cooked food,” Opas advised.
“If you find blisters, rashes or pustules on your body along with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle ache and swollen lymph nodes, get tested immediately in the hospital or call the 1422 DDC hotline.”
There are now more than 46,000 monkeypox cases worldwide with 15 deaths. The top five countries with the most cases are the United States, Spain, Brazil, Germany and the United Kingdom.