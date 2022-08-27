6th monkeypox patient confirmed in Thailand as Maha Sarakham woman tests positive

DDC director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said the department had been alerted by Maha Sarakham’s Phayakkhaphum Phisai Hospital on August 24 that a female patient had tested positive for the virus.

The hospital reported that the patient had reportedly developed blisters in her genital area since August 10 while she was in Qatar and had returned to Thailand on August 21.

She went to the hospital the following day and was admitted immediately because her symptoms indicated she might have monkeypox.

The patient had reportedly come in contact with 28 people, four of whom are considered to be in the high-risk group. Everybody has been told to monitor their symptoms closely.

Opas said the patient had started developing symptoms while she was in Qatar and that she had taken preventive measures while travelling to Thailand, including wearing a facemask and maintaining social distancing.