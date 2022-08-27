NBTC backs down after True, Dtac object to ‘5 facts’ published on social media

The telecom companies believe this information will create a misunderstanding among people and wanted to verify whether the board had approved the publication.

True and Dtac said that if the information was published without the NBTC board’s approval, then the person behind the move should be held responsible for the damage.

Chakkrit said NBTC board member Pirongrong Ramasoota had reportedly provided the August 3 NBTC board meeting with information about the merger. However, he said, care should have been taken to ensure the information provided was accurate and fair, and that the NBTC should not present as fact opinions and information that has not been finalised.

He said such false information causes confusion and damages reputations.