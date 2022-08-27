NBTC backs down after True, Dtac object to ‘5 facts’ published on social media
Telecom giants True Corporation and Total Access Communication (Dtac) have written to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) objecting to the publication of allegedly false information about the merger.
Chakkrit Urairat, True’s deputy director for regulatory relations, wrote to the NBTC board on Friday after the commission published “five facts” about the True-Dtac merger on social media platforms, including Facebook, on Thursday.
The telecom companies believe this information will create a misunderstanding among people and wanted to verify whether the board had approved the publication.
True and Dtac said that if the information was published without the NBTC board’s approval, then the person behind the move should be held responsible for the damage.
Chakkrit said NBTC board member Pirongrong Ramasoota had reportedly provided the August 3 NBTC board meeting with information about the merger. However, he said, care should have been taken to ensure the information provided was accurate and fair, and that the NBTC should not present as fact opinions and information that has not been finalised.
He said such false information causes confusion and damages reputations.
As soon as the letter was sent, NBTC deleted the so-called “five facts” it had listed on its Facebook page. The “five facts” were:
- The merger status
- Previous telecom mergers outside Thailand
- Duration of these mergers
- Result of a study conducted by four subcommittees
- Result of a study conducted by Chula Unisearch