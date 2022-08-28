Thailand records 1,769 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths on Sunday
The Public Health Ministry reported on Sunday (August 28) that over the past 24 hours, 1,769 Covid-19 patients have been admitted to hospitals.
The death toll has risen by 27, while 2,305 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals.
The number of cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022, stands at 2,422,977.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,646,412 – 4,596,636 of whom have recovered, 17,554 are still in hospitals and 32,222 have died.
Separately, another 6,539 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 13,021 their second shot and 37,183 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 142,668,189.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 605.60 million on Sunday, 580.78 million of whom have recovered, 18.33 million are active cases (43,581 in severe condition) and 6.48 million have died.
Thailand ranks 29th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 96 million, followed by India with 44.40 million, France with 34.46 million, Brazil with 34.38 million and Germany with 32.04 million.