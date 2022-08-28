Prawit deploys soldiers to help BMA build sandbag barriers against possible flooding

Prawit, who is responsible for national water management, also gave Chadchart his direct telephone number.

In response to the offer, BMA has requested a troop of 50 soldiers to help set up sandbag barriers in two areas, namely:

• 16,000 sandbags in the public park under Taksin Bridge in Sathorn district to protect southern Bangkok.

• 8,000-10,000 sandbags in the Royal Thai Naval Dockyard in Bangkok Noi district to protect Thonburi area.