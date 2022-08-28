EGAT joins race for carbon neutrality by helping develop electric amphibious boat, pontoons

The six-wheeled amphibious boat will be designed to run at about 40 kilometres per hour on land and at least 10kmph on water.

The vehicle, which will also feature audio, air-conditioning and CCTV systems, should be able to accommodate at least 20 passengers.

The boat’s keel-laying ceremony was held at BCD’s office in Chonburi’s Sattahip office on Saturday, EGAT said.