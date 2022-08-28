EGAT joins race for carbon neutrality by helping develop electric amphibious boat, pontoons
Thailand’s first electric amphibious boat and five electric pontoons will be tested at the Srinagarind Dam in Kanchanaburi from early next year.
The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) said on Saturday that it is helping the Bangkok Dock Company (BCD) build the electric boat and pontoons as part of Thailand’s ambition to become carbon neutral by 2050.
The six-wheeled amphibious boat will be designed to run at about 40 kilometres per hour on land and at least 10kmph on water.
The vehicle, which will also feature audio, air-conditioning and CCTV systems, should be able to accommodate at least 20 passengers.
The boat’s keel-laying ceremony was held at BCD’s office in Chonburi’s Sattahip office on Saturday, EGAT said.
The five electric pontoons, which will be used for surveillance, will be designed to achieve speeds of at least 16kmph and accommodate up to six people, it added.