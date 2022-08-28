Rainy season will bring dengue fever, hand-foot-and-mouth disease, warns govt

She pointed out that most of those who had died from the virus were at least 35 years old, which means dengue fever is no longer a disease that only affects children.

She advised people to see the doctor immediately if they suffer from a high fever for more than two days, and especially if they develop a persistent headache, muscle pain and tiny red spots on the body and limbs.

Traisuree said visiting the doctor in time will help reduce fatalities.