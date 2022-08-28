Acting PM Prawit deploys Palang Pracharath MPs to flood-hit provinces
Acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has instructed his Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) MPs to visit people hit by floods in two lower-North provinces.
PPRP spokeswoman Patcharin Samsiripong said on Sunday that party leader Prawit was concerned about people living downstream of dams swollen by heavy rain.
As a result, Prawit had assigned MPs to monitor the situation and provide urgently needed help in the flood-hit provinces of Nakhon Sawan and Phichit.
Sanya Nilsuphan, a Palang Pracharath MP for Nakhon Sawan, has visited her province to field complaints from flood-hit locals and coordinate rescue and aid efforts.
The spokeswoman added that PPRP MP Surachart Sribussakorn was also providing urgent help to Phichit villagers affected by floods.
Prawit also instructed PPRP to monitor the situation closely as the country would be hit by more storms over the remaining three months of rainy season, Patcharin said.
She said PPRP MPs were told to collaborate with government agencies to prepare evacuation plans in case of flash flooding.