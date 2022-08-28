Acting PM Prawit deploys Palang Pracharath MPs to flood-hit provinces

As a result, Prawit had assigned MPs to monitor the situation and provide urgently needed help in the flood-hit provinces of Nakhon Sawan and Phichit.

Sanya Nilsuphan, a Palang Pracharath MP for Nakhon Sawan, has visited her province to field complaints from flood-hit locals and coordinate rescue and aid efforts.

The spokeswoman added that PPRP MP Surachart Sribussakorn was also providing urgent help to Phichit villagers affected by floods.