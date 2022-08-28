Don’t fall for ‘wonderful’ job opportunities offered on social media: Foreign Ministry
Thais seeking jobs overseas have been warned to beware of advertisements on social media, especially on Facebook and Line.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat said agencies under the ministry have received many complaints about Thais being deceived abroad.
“Most complaints are about reality not matching the job description, salary and welfare,” he said, adding that many Thais were also detained and threatened by employers.
He especially warned good-looking women seeking jobs in Myanmar to not respond to advertisements for receptionists at entertainment venues, hotels or casinos, as they will be deceived into becoming sex workers.
“Upon arrival in Myanmar, the victims will be shifted to North and East of the country near China, where they will be forced to provide sexual services,” he said.
He went on to say that people seeking jobs in Cambodia should beware of openings for online administrators or marketing officers in Sihanoukville, Phnom Penh, Poi Pet and Svay Rieng.
He said applicants are usually deceived into working in call centres to deceive Thais into investing.
“Thai middlemen often lure victims with too-good-to-refuse offers, including no work experience requirements, good income, free accommodation, meals and welfare,” Tanee said.
As for people seeking jobs in the Philippines, he said, people responding to ads for online administrators, public relations officers and marketing officers will most likely face unfair treatment.
“Upon arrival, victims will be forced into signing an unfair contract, have their passport seized and end up working very hard for no payment,” he said, adding that they will also be forced to talk people into gambling or making false investments.
He warned that people falling for these jobs often get detained, harmed, threatened or “sold” to other companies if they refuse to cooperate or fail to meet expectations. They are also required to pay huge sums of money to free themselves from slave-like conditions, he added.
Tanee said that Thai authorities cannot provide immediate help due to various factors such as geopolitical risks and legal procedures.
“Victims may end up having to pay fines or face prosecution in both Thailand and overseas,” he warned.
The spokesman said people seeking jobs overseas should respond to advertisements from government agencies or reliable private firms that clearly list qualifications, job description, income, welfare and contact information.
Job seekers can call the Department of Employment at (02) 247 9423, (02) 2484743, 1506 press 2 and 1694, or contact Employment Offices nationwide.
Those facing problems outside Thailand can call the
Department of Consular Affairs’ call centre at (02) 572 8442 at any time.