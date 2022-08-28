Don’t fall for ‘wonderful’ job opportunities offered on social media: Foreign Ministry

He especially warned good-looking women seeking jobs in Myanmar to not respond to advertisements for receptionists at entertainment venues, hotels or casinos, as they will be deceived into becoming sex workers.

“Upon arrival in Myanmar, the victims will be shifted to North and East of the country near China, where they will be forced to provide sexual services,” he said.

He went on to say that people seeking jobs in Cambodia should beware of openings for online administrators or marketing officers in Sihanoukville, Phnom Penh, Poi Pet and Svay Rieng.

He said applicants are usually deceived into working in call centres to deceive Thais into investing.

“Thai middlemen often lure victims with too-good-to-refuse offers, including no work experience requirements, good income, free accommodation, meals and welfare,” Tanee said.

As for people seeking jobs in the Philippines, he said, people responding to ads for online administrators, public relations officers and marketing officers will most likely face unfair treatment.

“Upon arrival, victims will be forced into signing an unfair contract, have their passport seized and end up working very hard for no payment,” he said, adding that they will also be forced to talk people into gambling or making false investments.