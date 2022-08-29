Leak in Buri Ram reservoir temporarily plugged
Local agencies in Buri Ram's Khaen Dong district managed to plug a leak in the Lam Ta Khong Reservoir on Sunday.
The move came after the reservoir’s flood barrier and spillway split due to natural erosion on Friday and inundated some 1,100 rai of farms in the area.
Prapit Chanma, director-general of the Royal Irrigation Department, said local irrigation agencies used sandbags and weighed down gabion boxes to block the leak. They also informed local residents and worked on reducing the reservoir’s water levels.
Prapit said that though the floods in nearby farms have receded, local agencies will also help drain the area with pumps.
“The water level should drop if there is no more rain,” he said.
He added that related agencies have been instructed to accelerate repairs on the reservoir’s flood barrier and spillway, as well as look for ways to ensure the structure’s durability.
“Related agencies have also been urged to build a temporary bridge over the damaged flood barrier for residents to use,” he added.
A social-media user had brought the leak to the attention of local authorities on Friday but was initially dismissed.