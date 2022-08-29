Supattanapong to chair committee tasked with boosting country’s image

The order appointed Supattanapong as chair of the panel and Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome as deputy chairman.

Members of the panel include permanent secretaries from the Foreign, Tourism and Sports, Commerce, Culture, Digital Economy and Society, and Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation ministries.

The panel’s members include the secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council, the director of Thailand Development Research Institute, the chairman of Thai Chamber of Commerce and the presidents of Federation of Thai Industries and Digital Council of Thailand.