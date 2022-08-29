Supattanapong to chair committee tasked with boosting country’s image
Deputy Prime Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow has been appointed chairperson of the soft power national committee to promote the country’s image, a senior government official said on Monday.
Anucha Burapachaisri, the deputy PM’s secretary-general and acting government spokesman, said the PM’s Office issued order No. 206/2022 on August 19 to set up the national committee on promoting the country’s image via soft power.
The order appointed Supattanapong as chair of the panel and Culture Minister Itthiphol Kunplome as deputy chairman.
Members of the panel include permanent secretaries from the Foreign, Tourism and Sports, Commerce, Culture, Digital Economy and Society, and Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation ministries.
The panel’s members include the secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council, the director of Thailand Development Research Institute, the chairman of Thai Chamber of Commerce and the presidents of Federation of Thai Industries and Digital Council of Thailand.
The spokesman said the panel would be in charge of formulating national policies and setting goals and strategies for using soft power to promote the country’s reputation.