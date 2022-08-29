Cyber taskforce chief Damrongsak appointed Thailand’s new top cop

Nicknamed “Big Den”, Damrongsak will serve for one year before reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60 in September 2023.

Born on September 3, 1963, Damrongsak attended Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) School before joining Class 38 at the Royal Police Cadet School and Class 22 of the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School.

He received a master’s degree in public administration from the City University in the United States before training with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). He also took a course in crowd control at the Tacoma Police Department in Washington State.

A former commander of the Traffic Police Division, Damrongsak played a key role in developing the online traffic-ticket database to ensure motorists honour their traffic fines.

Damrongsak also pushed for stronger penalties against repeat traffic offenders, including drunk drivers.

As head of the PCT, he oversaw development of www.thaipoliceonline.com, where the public can file complaints about cybercrime.