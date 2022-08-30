Thailand records 994 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,648,679 – 4,600,945 of whom have recovered, 15,459 are still in hospitals and 32,275 have died.

Separately, another 1,414 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 1,772 their second shot and 9,321 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 142,698,628.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 606.68 million on Tuesday, 582.49 million of whom have recovered, 17.7 million are active cases (43,302 in severe condition) and 6.49 million have died (up by 1,279).

Thailand ranks 29th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 96.09 million, followed by India with 44.42 million, France with 34.48 million, Brazil with 34.4 million and Germany with 32.1 million.