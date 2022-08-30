Mon Jam community takes a stand against demolition of 5 resorts

The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry is targeting five resorts, namely Lang Suan Homestay, Mon Daorueng, Mon Doo Dao, Mon Saengrawee and Saeng Nuea Camping, for allegedly encroaching on forestland.

The locals, however, say these resorts cannot be demolished because the case is still being considered at the Administrative Court.

They also say that the photographic evidence being used does not match reality. They have also vowed to submit a letter to the Mae Ram Subdistrict Municipality on Tuesday to officially oppose the demolition.