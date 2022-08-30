Mon Jam community takes a stand against demolition of 5 resorts
Members of the Mon Jam community in Chiang Mai’s Mae Rim district blocked moves to demolish five resorts in their area on Monday.
Best known for its beautiful mountaintop viewpoint over the Mae Rim Valley and the floral orchard of its Royal Project farms, Mon Jam is about an hour’s drive from central Chiang Mai.
The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry is targeting five resorts, namely Lang Suan Homestay, Mon Daorueng, Mon Doo Dao, Mon Saengrawee and Saeng Nuea Camping, for allegedly encroaching on forestland.
The locals, however, say these resorts cannot be demolished because the case is still being considered at the Administrative Court.
They also say that the photographic evidence being used does not match reality. They have also vowed to submit a letter to the Mae Ram Subdistrict Municipality on Tuesday to officially oppose the demolition.
Prasert Methanankul, the operator of Saeng Nuea Camping, said he was ready to let the demolition go ahead if found guilty. He also said officials should wait for a court verdict as the land had been inherited by the residents.
Montree Plookpanya, director of Forest Resources Management Office 1's forest protection division, said the demolition operation commenced on Monday as the five resorts violated the Forest Act. He added that 36 of 122 hotels in the community were in violation of the law.