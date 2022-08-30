Explosion rips apart Pattaya restaurant, man seriously injured

The explosion tore apart a Hainanese chicken rice restaurant on the ground floor and scattered kitchen equipment across the pavement.

Neighbouring shophouses also suffered damage in the blast.

Police cordoned off the scene and banned people from entering the shophouse over fear it may collapse. Officers picked through the wreckage and took photographs in a bid to trace the source of the accident.

Initial investigations pointed to a gas explosion.

Police estimated the damage at more than 1 million baht.