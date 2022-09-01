Isolated heavy to very heavy rains forecast for Thailand
Don't get caught in a downpour: many parts of Thailand will experience isolated heavy showers until next week (September 1 to 6) due to a moderate southwest monsoon prevailing over the country, the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday.
From September 4-6, the monsoon trough will cover the North and the Northeast, resulting in isolated heavy to very heavy rains throughout the country, the department announced.
It warned people to beware of rain accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands.
Meanwhile, waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf will likely be about 2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers until next Wednesday. All ships are advised to proceed with caution and steer clear of areas experiencing thundershowers.
Here’s the weather forecast for September 1-6:
Bangkok and surrounding areas
September 1-3: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains.
September 4-6: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers.
Temperature lows of 24-28 degrees and highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius.
North
September 1-3: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rain.
September 4-6: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rains.
Temperature lows of 22-27 degrees and highs of 30-37 degrees Celsius.
Northeast
September 1-3: Isolated to scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains.
September 4-6: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy showers.
Temperature lows of 22-27 degrees and highs of 29-36 degrees Celsius.
Central
September 1-3: Isolated to scattered thundershowers.
September 4-6: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rains.
Temperature lows of 22-27 degrees and highs of 31-37 degrees Celsius.
East
September 1-3: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rains.
September 4-6: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy showers.
Waves about 2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.
Temperature lows of 23-28 degrees and highs of 29-36 degrees Celsius.
South (east coast)
September 1-3: Scattered thundershowers.
September 4-6: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rains.
Waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres during thundershowers.
Temperature lows of 22-27 degrees and highs of 31-36 degrees Celsius.
South (west coast)
September 1-3: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy rains.
September 4-6: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy showers.
Waves about 2 metres high and over 2 metres during thundershowers.
Temperature lows of 23-27 degrees and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius.