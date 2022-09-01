Isolated heavy to very heavy rains forecast for Thailand

From September 4-6, the monsoon trough will cover the North and the Northeast, resulting in isolated heavy to very heavy rains throughout the country, the department announced.

It warned people to beware of rain accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands.

Meanwhile, waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf will likely be about 2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers until next Wednesday. All ships are advised to proceed with caution and steer clear of areas experiencing thundershowers.

Here’s the weather forecast for September 1-6:

Bangkok and surrounding areas

September 1-3: Scattered thundershowers with isolated heavy rains.

September 4-6: Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers.

Temperature lows of 24-28 degrees and highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius.