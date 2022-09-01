Fewer flooded areas this August compared to 2011: GISTDA

It said August 2011 was when the country was hit with major floods as a result of the La Niña phenomenon that made the rainy season arrive sooner than usual. This was made worse by several storms and monsoon troughs that had covered Thailand since earlier that year, resulting in a 35 per cent increase in average rainfall.

In August 2021 satellite images recorded a total of 5.59 million rai of flood areas across Thailand, while this year flooded areas were only 1.85 million rai, the GISTDA said.

“The La Niña phenomenon also occurred this year, bringing rain to Thailand sooner than expected,” said the agency. “However, there are yet to be any storms or monsoons that have directly affected Thailand, so the overall rainfall is not as high as in 2011.”