Fewer flooded areas this August compared to 2011: GISTDA
Thailand’s flooded areas in August were three times lower compared to the inundated areas recorded in August 2011, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) reported on Wednesday.
It said August 2011 was when the country was hit with major floods as a result of the La Niña phenomenon that made the rainy season arrive sooner than usual. This was made worse by several storms and monsoon troughs that had covered Thailand since earlier that year, resulting in a 35 per cent increase in average rainfall.
In August 2021 satellite images recorded a total of 5.59 million rai of flood areas across Thailand, while this year flooded areas were only 1.85 million rai, the GISTDA said.
“The La Niña phenomenon also occurred this year, bringing rain to Thailand sooner than expected,” said the agency. “However, there are yet to be any storms or monsoons that have directly affected Thailand, so the overall rainfall is not as high as in 2011.”
Several agencies have learned a lesson from the 2011 floods and are therefore better prepared for possible floods this year, GISTDA said.
The measures that have been implemented include accelerating the release of water from dams into the Gulf of Thailand during low tide and eliminating blockages at waterways near flood-prone areas.
“Furthermore, agencies have been following updates on weather conditions and water levels while evaluating the risk of floods periodically, enabling them to issue warnings to people in time,” the agency added.
According to GISTDA, the flooded areas in August last year, however, were only 22,532 rai as the country had suffered from drought and a delayed rainy season.