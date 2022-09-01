Cargo ships crawl under Ang Thong bridges as Chao Phraya rises
Cargo ships traversing Ang Thong province were forced to be extra careful while sailing under a bridge on Thursday amid a higher than usual Chao Phraya water level.
If the river level increases further, ships would be unable to sail under bridges.
The Ayutthaya Marine Office has already banned cargo ships from sailing at night to prevent any risk of accident.
The water level at the C7A irrigation station near Ang Thong Provincial Hall was 7.24 metres to mean sea level, up 12cm as Chai Nat’s Chao Phraya Dam had increased its water drainage to 1,763 cubic metres per second.
Separately, the Ang Thong Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office said 297 residences in Pa Mok and Wiset Chai Chan districts have been inundated. Of these, 116 houses are located in Pa Mok district and 181 in Wiset Chai Chan.
