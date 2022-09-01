Bangkaew finally receives international canine federation recognition

The FCI, which comprises 98 member countries and has approved more than 355 dog breeds, granted the first official-breed certificate to Thailand’s Ridgeback in 2003. The Bangkaew was granted a temporary certificate by the FCI in 2011 and its status has only now been upgraded to official this year.

The FCI described the Bangkaew as “an old breed that originated from Bangkaew village in Bang-rakam district, Phitsanulok province. The breed traces its ancestry back to a cross between a Buddhist abbot’s local black & white female dog and a now extinct wild dog, producing today’s breed. In 1957, selective breeding from single litters produced the generations seen today.

“The Thai Bangkaew Dog is regarded as a precious heritage of Phitsanulok. The dogs are bred widely in the province and have become so famous nationwide that they now are bred in every part of Thailand,” the FCI said.

“The Thai Bangkaew is a square built, well-proportioned dog, never low on legs, with a fairly wide and deep chest. It has a double coat that should form a ruff around the neck and shoulders and a pluming tail, more pronounced in males than females. Its behaviour is described as ‘alert, intelligent, loyal, watchful and obedient’. The breed is easy to train. It could be slightly aloof towards strangers,” the federation added.