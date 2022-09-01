Bangkaew finally receives international canine federation recognition
The Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) has approved official certification of Thailand’s Bangkaew Dog as a new breed, making it only the second Thai breed to be officially certified by the Belgium-based international canine federation.
The FCI, which comprises 98 member countries and has approved more than 355 dog breeds, granted the first official-breed certificate to Thailand’s Ridgeback in 2003. The Bangkaew was granted a temporary certificate by the FCI in 2011 and its status has only now been upgraded to official this year.
The FCI described the Bangkaew as “an old breed that originated from Bangkaew village in Bang-rakam district, Phitsanulok province. The breed traces its ancestry back to a cross between a Buddhist abbot’s local black & white female dog and a now extinct wild dog, producing today’s breed. In 1957, selective breeding from single litters produced the generations seen today.
“The Thai Bangkaew Dog is regarded as a precious heritage of Phitsanulok. The dogs are bred widely in the province and have become so famous nationwide that they now are bred in every part of Thailand,” the FCI said.
“The Thai Bangkaew is a square built, well-proportioned dog, never low on legs, with a fairly wide and deep chest. It has a double coat that should form a ruff around the neck and shoulders and a pluming tail, more pronounced in males than females. Its behaviour is described as ‘alert, intelligent, loyal, watchful and obedient’. The breed is easy to train. It could be slightly aloof towards strangers,” the federation added.
Former Phitsanulok veterinary chief Dr Nisit Tangkrakarnphong told BBC Thai that “I am glad the Bangkaew Dog has finally received recognition by the FCI and I am happy for all breeders. From now on, it is not just a Phitsanulok breed but an official one of Thailand”.
The 80-year-old veterinarian said he started scouting villages in Phitsanulok to find the best dog breeds in 1971. He bought around 25 males and 70-80 females at 300 baht each with a budget granted by the provincial veterinary office in a quest to breed a suitable guard dog that is “beautiful, strong, loyal to its owner and fierce toward intruders”.
Nisit said the Bangkaew breed was first officially recorded in Phitsanulok’s Red Cross Fair of 1980. Since then, it has become popular among dog lovers across Thailand.
A pure breed Bangkaew puppy can fetch up to 10,000-20,000 baht, while the modern breed has been adjusted to reduce fierceness towards strangers to make the Bangkaew a more family-friendly dog, he added.