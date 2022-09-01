Rice price-guarantee scheme will take effect next month, Jurin insists

Jurin, who doubles as deputy prime minister, was responding to a question from Pheu Thai Phitsanulok MP Nopphadol Luangthongnara, who asked about progress of the scheme during a House of Representatives ordinary meeting on Thursday.

Jurin said he expected the committee to pass the motion with no problem, after which it would be proposed to the Cabinet for approval.

The commerce minister expected the first batch of the subsidy to be disbursed to farmers, who sell rice at lower than guaranteed prices, on October 15.

Jurin said that besides the price-guarantee scheme, the government had implemented other measures to help rice farmers, including a 1,500 baht per tonne subsidy for farmers who keep rice in stock instead of selling to prevent oversupply, and reducing the interest on loans to farmers, millers and rice cooperatives by 3 per cent.

“I insist the rice price-guarantee scheme will be approved on time, as it is part of the price-guarantee scheme for five economic crops – rice, tapioca, rubber, oil palm and corn for animal feed – the government had declared to Parliament under a budget of 150 billion baht,” Jurin added.