Over 740,000 rai affected by floods: GISTDA

The agency said 749,396 rai along the Chao Phraya, Pa Sak, Bang Pakong and Mun rivers were affected by floods, especially some areas in Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Phichit, Phetchabun, Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi and Nakhon Ratchasima.

Precisely 260,558 rai of rice fields were among the areas overwhelmed by floods.

The GISTDA said it had sent satellite images to various organisations to support their missions in planning and monitoring the flood situation.

Meanwhile, the agency has also adjusted its satellite signal reception to monitor the situation in areas that are expected to be flooded.