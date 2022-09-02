NHSO’s Covid-19 telemedicine, drug delivery services prove to be successful

The scheme was launched on March 24 with 532 pharmacies participating nationwide to help ease the burden on hospitals. As of August 29, as many as 55,482 people who tested positive for Covid-19 registered for the drug-delivery service, government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said on Thursday.

Most of the patients are in Bangkok (21,200), followed by Nonthaburi (4,564), Chonburi (4,367), Chiang Mai (2,806) and Nakhon Pathum (2,651).

The NHSO also launched Covid-19 telemedicine services on July 11 via three applications for patients under self-isolation.

These applications are “Clicknic”, which focuses on patients in the vulnerable group (those over 60 or suffering from any of eight underlying conditions), “MorDee” which only accepts “green” patients or those with mild symptoms, and “Good Doctor” that focuses on green patients in Greater Bangkok and Chonburi.

“From July 11 to August 30, 9,043 people have used the NHSO’s Covid-19 telemedicine services,” Ratchada said. “Of them, 4,942 people used Good Doctor, while 2,151 and 1,950 used Clicknic and MorDee applications, respectively.