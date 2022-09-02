NHSO’s Covid-19 telemedicine, drug delivery services prove to be successful
More than 55,000 Covid-19 patients have registered with the National Health Security Office (NHSO) scheme to have relevant medications delivered to them from local pharmacies.
The scheme was launched on March 24 with 532 pharmacies participating nationwide to help ease the burden on hospitals. As of August 29, as many as 55,482 people who tested positive for Covid-19 registered for the drug-delivery service, government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said on Thursday.
Most of the patients are in Bangkok (21,200), followed by Nonthaburi (4,564), Chonburi (4,367), Chiang Mai (2,806) and Nakhon Pathum (2,651).
The NHSO also launched Covid-19 telemedicine services on July 11 via three applications for patients under self-isolation.
These applications are “Clicknic”, which focuses on patients in the vulnerable group (those over 60 or suffering from any of eight underlying conditions), “MorDee” which only accepts “green” patients or those with mild symptoms, and “Good Doctor” that focuses on green patients in Greater Bangkok and Chonburi.
“From July 11 to August 30, 9,043 people have used the NHSO’s Covid-19 telemedicine services,” Ratchada said. “Of them, 4,942 people used Good Doctor, while 2,151 and 1,950 used Clicknic and MorDee applications, respectively.
“NHSO will continue providing telemedicine and drug delivery services to ensure Covid-19 patients have access to treatment without having to go to a hospital,” Ratchada said.
“However, these services are only suitable for patients with mild or no symptoms. To effectively prevent severe symptoms, people are advised to get booster shots at appropriate intervals, especially those in vulnerable groups,” she added.
On Friday, Thailand recorded 2,046 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 24 deaths, while 1,565 patients had recovered and discharged from hospitals.
The number of cumulative cases in the country since January 1, stands at 2,431,534 with 10,654 deaths.
As of August 31, more than 142.75 million Covid-19 vaccines had been administered in Thailand. Of them, 57.26 million are first jabs covering 82.3 per cent of the population, 53.72 million second jabs covering 77.2 per cent of the population, and 31.77 million boosters covering 45.7 per cent of the population.