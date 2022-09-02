Area around Phuket airport flooded, passengers told to arrive early

More than 40 cars and 20 motorcycles were damaged by the floods.

Worawit Sisakhukram, a village headman in Phuket, said he was inspecting the area with district officials to assess the damage and find ways to help victims.

Worawit reported that the floodwaters are receding slowly. He also asked the local Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation office to help drain the inundated condominium.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew also inspected the flooded areas as part of aid efforts for victims.