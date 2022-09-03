Mountain B pub fire claims 23rd victim

Panupong was stationed at Flotilla 2, Frigate Squadron 1 of the Royal Thai Fleet after graduating from the Armed Forces Academies Preparatory School in 2013.

His family has said nothing about funeral arrangements.

Several victims are still in severe condition, with many on ventilators.

The nightclub caught fire at about 1am on August 5, killing 13 people on the spot and injuring scores of others.