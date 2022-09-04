3 Bangkok MRT lines – Orange, Yellow, Pink – very close to completion
The construction of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT)’s Orange, Yellow and Pink lines is more than 90 per cent ready, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Sunday.
He said the Yellow Line from Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district to Samut Prakan’s Samrong district is 94.56 per cent done, while the Pink Line from Nonthaburi’s Khae Rai area to Bangkok’s Minburi district is 90.55 per cent done.
“Trial runs of the Yellow and Pink lines will be conducted in October before they are officially opened next year,” he said.
He added that the Orange Line from Thailand Cultural Centre to Minburi was 95.94 per cent complete and was well ahead of schedule.
Anucha went on to say these projects aim to reduce traffic congestion in Greater Bangkok, support the city’s expansion and improve residents’ quality of life.
He added that related agencies have been instructed to keep an eye on the construction to mitigate impacts on the environment and traffic, as well as ensure people’s safety.