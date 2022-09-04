Philanthropist influencer admits being fooled by ‘rich’ Khmer beggar

The Thai Rath news website reported that Gome and his family members earned about 5,000 baht per day begging separately at various markets. It added that his disability was genuine but did not prevent him from walking.

Locals told Thai Rath that the man had been begging in the locale for 10 years but lived a good life with money to buy expensive shrimp, among other things.

Police arrested Gome, his wife and daughter and detained them at the Muang Chon Buri police station pending deportation. The mother-in-law was found with legal travel documents so will not be deported.