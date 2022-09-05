Fishing boat goes up in flames at Songkhla pier
A fishing boat went up in flames at Saksit Phithak pier in Songkhla’s Muang district at 5.30am on Monday, and though firefighters arrived immediately, they were unable to save it.
The blaze, which took three fire trucks about two hours to put out, completely decimated the boat named “Hong Yok 6”.
The fire was difficult to control due to the fuel stored inside and strong winds. Also, since the fire trucks could not get close to the scene, firefighters had to pull their hoses from a distance of more than 200 metres.
Investigators are inspecting the wreckage to determine the cause of the blaze.
