Thailand’s monkeypox list remains unchanged at 7 as suspected patient tests negative
Lab results show a suspected Guinean national does not have monkeypox, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said on Monday.
Dr Jakrat Phittayawong-anon, chief of DDC’s Epidemiology Bureau, said the 26-year-old man was isolated as a monkeypox suspect after he showed some symptoms.
He was admitted to Phra Nang Klao Hospital in Nonthaburi on Saturday when he came to seek treatment for blisters in his genitals. He also told authorities that he had engaged the services of a sex worker in Bangkok’s Khao San Road about a week ago.
He said he had arrived directly from Guinea in Africa on March 28.
Dr Suphakit Sirilak, DDC’s director-general, said the number of monkeypox cases remains unchanged at seven since the first case was found in July. The last patient was a 37-year-old Thai woman who had had sexual intercourse with a foreigner. Lab results confirmed her infection on August 27.
Of the seven cases reported in Thailand, three are foreign arrivals and four are locals who had come in contact with foreigners. Four patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital, while three are still being treated.
The monkeypox virus can be spread by touching the rash, pustules or body fluids of a patient, eating uncooked meat and coming in contact with rodents or primates that are carrying the virus.
DDC advises travellers to places where monkeypox is prevalent to avoid touching animals, body fluids or having sexual intercourse with untested persons. It also advises people to always wear a face mask in public, wash hands regularly and eat freshly cooked food.
People who find blisters, rashes or pustules on their body along with symptoms like fever, headache, muscle ache and swollen lymph nodes are advised to get tested immediately or call the DDC hotline at 1422.