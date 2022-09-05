Thailand’s monkeypox list remains unchanged at 7 as suspected patient tests negative

Dr Jakrat Phittayawong-anon, chief of DDC’s Epidemiology Bureau, said the 26-year-old man was isolated as a monkeypox suspect after he showed some symptoms.

He was admitted to Phra Nang Klao Hospital in Nonthaburi on Saturday when he came to seek treatment for blisters in his genitals. He also told authorities that he had engaged the services of a sex worker in Bangkok’s Khao San Road about a week ago.

He said he had arrived directly from Guinea in Africa on March 28.

Dr Suphakit Sirilak, DDC’s director-general, said the number of monkeypox cases remains unchanged at seven since the first case was found in July. The last patient was a 37-year-old Thai woman who had had sexual intercourse with a foreigner. Lab results confirmed her infection on August 27.

Of the seven cases reported in Thailand, three are foreign arrivals and four are locals who had come in contact with foreigners. Four patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital, while three are still being treated.