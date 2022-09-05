Pattaya wakes up to rivers instead of roads

People waded through floodwater up to 30 centimetres deep on roads such as South Pattaya, Pattaya Beach, Walking Street and Soi Buakhao. Many routes were impassable to traffic, cutting off some areas of the city. Meanwhile, officials deployed barricades at entrances to heavily flooded roads with signs barring entry to small vehicles.

City authorities also warned people to look out for poisonous animals such as snakes entering their homes to escape the flood.

Many restaurants and businesses on South Pattaya Road were shut on Monday morning after being flooded overnight. Some managed to open after sandbag barricades around their entrances proved effective in keeping the water out.

On Monday, the Thailand Meteorological Department forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rain for most of Thailand until Saturday due to a strong monsoon depression over the lower North, upper Central and Northeast regions. It said the southwest monsoon prevailing over the South is also strengthening.