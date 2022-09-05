Mon Jam locals head to Palace to protest Chiang Mai resort demolition
Chiang Mai’s Mon Jam community on Monday petitioned the provincial governor to halt the planned demolition of resorts in their Mae Rim district.
The move came after the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry ordered five resorts in the mountain community to be torn down for allegedly encroaching on national forest.
The Mon Jam community is seeking to stop the demolitions, arguing that the case is still being considered in the Administrative Court.
Ekkarin Natheepraiwan, leader of the Mon Jam agro-tourism community enterprise, said the map that authorities used to back the encroachment allegation was inaccurate. He demanded that officials instead use aerial photographs to settle the dispute.
He also denied that the community had sold the disputed land to resort developers.
Ekkarin added that Mon Jam members would head to Bangkok on Monday evening to submit a petition at the Grand Palace.
Meanwhile, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-Archa insisted the demolition operation was lawful, adding that land in the Mon Jam community could not be sold.
"People must request permission before building and operating resorts as the government will be blamed if construction does not meet standards," he said.
He added that Mon Jam locals had the right to submit their petition to the Palace.