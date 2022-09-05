Tesla launches recruitment drive in Bangkok
Electric vehicle maker Tesla has launched a recruitment drive in Bangkok as part of plans to penetrate the EV market in Thailand.
Tesla's website on Monday was advertising 16 positions ranging from public policy & business development manager to store manager, service manager, vehicle technician and adviser.
The move comes after Tesla registered as a company in Thailand on April 25. Tesla said it will operate a Thai business related to EVs, mounted energy storage and energy generation with initial registered capital of 3 million baht.
Tesla is one of the world's most valuable companies and remains the world's most valuable automaker with a market capitalisation of more than 30.4 trillion baht (US$840 billion).
The company leads worldwide sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in electric vehicles, capturing 21 per cent of the BEV (purely electric) market and 14 per cent of the plug-in market (which includes plug-in hybrids) in 2021.
Tesla Energy is also one of the largest global suppliers of battery energy storage systems, with 3.99 gigawatt-hours installed in 2021.