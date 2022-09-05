Tesla launches recruitment drive in Bangkok

Tesla is one of the world's most valuable companies and remains the world's most valuable automaker with a market capitalisation of more than 30.4 trillion baht (US$840 billion).

The company leads worldwide sales of battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in electric vehicles, capturing 21 per cent of the BEV (purely electric) market and 14 per cent of the plug-in market (which includes plug-in hybrids) in 2021.

Tesla Energy is also one of the largest global suppliers of battery energy storage systems, with 3.99 gigawatt-hours installed in 2021.