Bangkok tuk tuk driver in serious trouble after clip of him screaming at passengers goes viral

The caption with the clip, posted on Instagram by ‘singapore_incidents’, said the couple had taken the tuk tuk from CentralWorld shopping centre in Pathumwan district to BTS Chong Nonsi station at an agreed fare of 150 baht.

When they approached the destination, the passengers said they wanted to get off near Charoenrat Road. The driver then said the fare had to be raised to 200 baht as the new destination was farther.

The couple then refused to continue, demanding that they be let off the tuk tuk immediately at Soi Narathiwat 3 and paid the driver only 100 baht as they had not reached the destination.

This ignited an argument, with the tuk tuk driver flinging insults at the passengers, one of whom was recording the incident. The clip later went viral online, sparking widespread criticism.

The tuk tuk driver, identified as Thongkham Chardchai, 57, was detained by Tourist Police on Monday evening and taken to Thung Maha Mek Police Station for questioning.