BMA ready to appeal if court verdict over Green Line extension favours BTSC

The Central Administrative Court is expected to deliver a verdict on Wednesday.

In September last year, BTSC filed a lawsuit against BMA suing the city for the 12 billion baht it is owed for operating the Green Line extension and another 20 billion baht it is owed for the train operating system. The total debt plus interest now amounts to nearly 40 billion baht.

The Green Line extension runs from Mo Chit to Khu Khot and from Bearing to Samut Prakan.

“The BMA has been fighting this dispute for a few years now. Since I became governor [in May this year], I have been studying the contract between BTSC and Krungthep Thanakom to see how the city can settle this debt,” Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said on Monday.

“The issue must be considered carefully because it is a huge sum of money and will come from taxpayers’ pockets.”

Chadchart said if the court were to order BMA to pay up, then the city will file an appeal so it has a chance to provide additional evidence.

The governor explained that BMA will earn about 1 billion baht annually from fares collected from the Green Line extension, which are capped at 14 baht per station and a maximum of 44 baht. The 44-baht maximum fare will stay in place until the concession expires in 2029.

However, he said, the fee for operating the extension is 7 billion baht per year, which means the city will have to either raise the fare or use taxpayers’ money to cover the difference.

“This is a delicate matter that needs to be considered carefully so it is suitable and fair to every affected party,” he said.