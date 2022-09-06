Heavy rain, flash floods to hit Thailand all this week

The department expects more rain across the country, with isolated heavy to very heavy rain in the North, Northeast, East, South and Central region, including Greater Bangkok.

Strong winds are expected to create 2-3 metre high waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand and even higher during thundershowers.

Waves in the lower Andaman are expected to rise about 2 metres high, and higher during thundershowers.

The department warned people to beware of flash floods and overflows. Ships have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea and the Gulf are advised to stay onshore until Friday.