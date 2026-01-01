M-Flow warns of fake SMS links claiming unpaid bills

The public has been warned not to click any links in SMS messages claiming there is an outstanding M-Flow bill awaiting payment and providing a website link. The messages are fake and sent by scammers.
M-Flow said it has no policy of sending SMS messages that include payment links to users.
To check and pay any outstanding balance, users should use only M-Flow’s official channels: the MFlowthai application, LINE Official Account: @mflowthai, or the mflowthai.com website.
Further enquiries can be made via the hotline on 1586.