M-Flow warns of fake SMS links claiming unpaid bills

THURSDAY, JANUARY 01, 2026

Don’t click any links in SMS messages claiming you have an unpaid M-Flow bill. M-Flow says such texts are fake and sent by scammers.

The public has been warned not to click any links in SMS messages claiming there is an outstanding M-Flow bill awaiting payment and providing a website link. The messages are fake and sent by scammers.

M-Flow said it has no policy of sending SMS messages that include payment links to users.

 

To check and pay any outstanding balance, users should use only M-Flow’s official channels: the MFlowthai application, LINE Official Account: @mflowthai, or the mflowthai.com website.

 

Further enquiries can be made via the hotline on 1586.

