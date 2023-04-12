Highway robbery! Man caught for misusing M-Flow booths 22 times

Sanchai (last name withheld), aged 69, was tracked down and detained by highway police on Tuesday for allegedly using a fake licence plate on his Porsche Cayenne SUV. The licence plate allowed him to drive through the M-Flow booths for free.

Police also found that Sanchai’s car had different licence plates in the front and rear. The front plate appeared to be a vanity plate that could only be obtained at auctions hosted by the Department of Land Transport (DLT). The one in the rear, meanwhile, was an ordinary licence plate.

Police were acting on a complaint filed by Thanathat (last name withheld), the real owner of the vanity plate. He said he received a notice from DLT ordering him to pay the M-Flow fee as well as late payment fines.

Investigators found that Sanchai's vehicle had passed through M-Flow booths at several expressways since March 3. Police stopped the vehicle on Liab Khlong 5 Road in Pathum Thani on Tuesday morning and handcuffed the man.