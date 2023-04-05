Large trucks banned from 6 routes during Songkran exodus

National police chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas announced the ban in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday in his capacity as head of traffic police.

The restricted routes are expected to see large volumes of traffic due to people travelling to and from their hometowns over the traditional New Year holiday period, which lasts from April 13 to 17.

From April 12-14 and April 16-18, 10-wheelers and larger vehicles will be banned from the following six routes, both inbound and outbound.

1. Phahonyothin Road (Highway No 1) from kilometre 99+800 in Saraburi’s Muang district, for a distance of 7 kilometres.

2. Phahonyothin Road (Highway No 1) from km332 in Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district, for a distance of 15km.

3. Mittraphap Road (Highway No 2) from km15+600 in Saraburi’s Kaeng Khoi district, for a distance of 84km.

4. Rangsiyothai Road (Highway No 117) from km0+000 in Nakhon Sawan’s Muang district, for a distance of 7km.

5. Kabin Buri-Pakthongchai Road (Highway No 304) from km165 in Prachinburi’s Kabin Buri district, for a distance of 57km.

6. Buri Ram-Aranyaprathet Road (Highway No 348) from km71 in Sa Kaew’s Ta Phraya district, for a distance of 12km.

7. Saraburi Western Bypass Road (Highway No 362) from km.0+000 in Saraburi’s Muang district, for a distance of 9km.

Operators of vehicles with 10 wheels or more that need to use the restricted routes over Songkran can ask for permission from the provincial traffic police chief, the announcement said.

The so-called “Seven Dangerous Days” of Songkran last year saw 1,917 road accidents and 278 deaths as people travelled to and from their hometowns during the period.