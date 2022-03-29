Highways Department warns of hefty fines for late payment of M-Flow toll fee

The M-Flow system, which uses AI technology and cameras to recognise coming vehicles, will send the bills to the house of unregistered motorists and they would be required to pay the fee within seven days.

Motorists who have registered to use the M-Flow gateways can use an app to pay the fee by credit card or other payment services.

The barrier-less gateways have been in use at the rightmost entry point of the Thanyaburi and Thapchang gateways of the N9 motorway, also known as the eastern ring road.

Since the M-Flow gates have no barriers, many motorists drove through them and were later billed, but many failed to pay in time, leading to heavy fines and complaints from the public.