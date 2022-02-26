M-Flow fine suspended after outcry from confused drivers

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob announced the suspension on Friday after motorists complained they were being fined 10 times the toll fee for accidentally using the M-Flow system.
The new multi-lane free flow system launched on February 15 at four checkpoints on Motorway No 9, namely Thap Chang 1, 2 and Thanyaburi 1, 2.
Many motorists said they had driven through the M-Flow lanes after confusing them with the Easy Pass lane, a pre-paid toll collection system that also does not have barriers.
“Those who used the M-Flow lanes but did not register for M-Flow system will not be fined right away, but they will have to pay the toll fee before March 31,” said Saksayam. “If they still did not pay after the deadline, then the fine will kick in.”
The Department of Highways estimates that up to 2,500 vehicles per hour can pass through M-Flow, greatly reducing congestion at toll booths.
M-Flow users must register at https://mflowthai.com/mflow or via the MFlowThai mobile application. This gives them access to special lanes that use video and AI technology to register the licence plates, enabling drivers to pay afterwards via credit card, online banking or counter service.
Published : February 26, 2022
By : THE NATION
