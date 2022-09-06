TMB bank vows to make its ‘ttb touch’ app more stable after 2-day blackout

Piti Tantakasem, the bank’s chief executive officer, said on Monday that the app crashed because the number of transactions had exceeded the limit. The app’s latest version was launched in May this year and has more than 4.5 million users.

“The bank worked with related teams to solve the outage problem as soon as possible and has launched measures to mitigate the impact on customers,” he said.

He added that the bank has taken steps to compensate users, such as extending the working hours of branches outside shopping malls, as well as waiving fees for issuing debit cards, funds transfers and late loan payments.

He added that the bank was strictly complying with the Bank of Thailand’s regulations to improve the mobile banking system and has taken appropriate steps to ease customers’ inconvenience.