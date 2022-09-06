TMB bank vows to make its ‘ttb touch’ app more stable after 2-day blackout
TMB Thanachart Bank (ttb) has said it will work on boosting the stability and efficiency of its “ttb touch” mobile banking application after it crashed for two days last week.
The app blacked out on Thursday and Friday (September 1-2), affecting millions of ttb clients.
Piti Tantakasem, the bank’s chief executive officer, said on Monday that the app crashed because the number of transactions had exceeded the limit. The app’s latest version was launched in May this year and has more than 4.5 million users.
“The bank worked with related teams to solve the outage problem as soon as possible and has launched measures to mitigate the impact on customers,” he said.
He added that the bank has taken steps to compensate users, such as extending the working hours of branches outside shopping malls, as well as waiving fees for issuing debit cards, funds transfers and late loan payments.
He added that the bank was strictly complying with the Bank of Thailand’s regulations to improve the mobile banking system and has taken appropriate steps to ease customers’ inconvenience.
Piti also confirmed that he and other bank executives will be part of the team to work on improving the mobile app as planned.
“We apologise to the customers from the bottom of our hearts and are willing to hear their comments to improve and develop the app, so it is more efficient,” he said.
He also vowed to compensate customers affected by the app outage to the fullest.