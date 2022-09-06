Water management units to be created to help tackle floods

They will prepare, monitor, analyse, and direct local organisations to manage the water until the situation improves.

The centre will present the plan to acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan for approval before setting up the first unit in Ubon Ratchathani province.

He explained that heavy rains are likely in the Chi and Mun river basins in the Northeast from Tuesday to next Monday (September 6-12).

The area might be hit by floods, while Ubon Ratchathani is an important economic zone where people would be affected.