Water management units to be created to help tackle floods
The National Water Command Centre (NWCC) will appoint a frontline water management working unit to tackle floods in the Northeastern and Central regions.
Chayan Muangsong, deputy secretary-general of the Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR), said after a meeting on Monday that the NWCC had approved the setting up of frontline working units in risky areas in the Northeastern and Central regions.
They will prepare, monitor, analyse, and direct local organisations to manage the water until the situation improves.
The centre will present the plan to acting Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan for approval before setting up the first unit in Ubon Ratchathani province.
He explained that heavy rains are likely in the Chi and Mun river basins in the Northeast from Tuesday to next Monday (September 6-12).
The area might be hit by floods, while Ubon Ratchathani is an important economic zone where people would be affected.
The NWCC is expecting heavy rains from Tuesday to Friday in Suphanburi, Chai Nat, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, and Saraburi provinces.
River basins in these areas might be affected by floods as they are lowlands, while Ayutthaya is an important historical site.
Meanwhile, the ONWR has joined hands with the Thai Meteorological Department and the Hydro-Informatics Institute to create One Map for predicting rains.
Chayan said heavier rains were expected this year according to One Map, so the NWCC is collaborating with related organisations to manage the water in the reservoirs in preparation for rains.