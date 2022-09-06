Six arrested for allegedly plundering Samui luxury hotel
Six suspects were arrested on Monday for alleged looting at Chaweng Blue Lagoon The Teak Wing, a 384-room luxury hotel in Samui Island, Surat Thani province.
The arrest came after the hotel owner, Yomana Poolsawat, informed the police on Sunday, that many hotel assets, such as doors, utensils, windows, electric wires and lamps worth more than 70 million baht had been robbed.
She added that the hotel assets were robbed when the hotel was closed since 2020 as the 30-year hotel lease contract with a Swiss businessman had expired during that time.
Police seized the suspects' equipment, stolen hotel assets and a six-wheel truck as evidence.
Bophut Police Station superintendent Pol Colonel Yuttana Sirisombat said the police will continue its investigation to seek more suspects and buyers of hotel assets.
He added that six suspects were charged for burglary at night using a vehicle.
"The police will do their best to find more suspects and bring back as many of the stolen assets as possible," he said.
Meanwhile, Koh Samui Tourism Promotion Association President Ratchaporn Poolsawat said that hotel operators who faced looting can contact the association, so the association will cooperate with Bophut Police Station in taking legal action.
He added that the association has also cooperated with security agencies in implementing measures to deal with similar incidents in a bid to regain the confidence of investors.