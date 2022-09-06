Six arrested for allegedly plundering Samui luxury hotel

Bophut Police Station superintendent Pol Colonel Yuttana Sirisombat said the police will continue its investigation to seek more suspects and buyers of hotel assets.

He added that six suspects were charged for burglary at night using a vehicle.

"The police will do their best to find more suspects and bring back as many of the stolen assets as possible," he said.

Meanwhile, Koh Samui Tourism Promotion Association President Ratchaporn Poolsawat said that hotel operators who faced looting can contact the association, so the association will cooperate with Bophut Police Station in taking legal action.

He added that the association has also cooperated with security agencies in implementing measures to deal with similar incidents in a bid to regain the confidence of investors.