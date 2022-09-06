Cabinet okays THB1.57-billion budget for water management

Meanwhile, another 663.87-million-baht budget will be handed out to the Royal Irrigation Department to procure 203 water pumps in a bid to boost their potential to tackle floods and drought.

Of the total, 67.13 million baht will be used to purchase 27 water pumps with pipe size at least 8 inches, 99.74 million baht for 34 pumps with pipe size at least 10 inches and 497 million baht for 142 pumps with pipe size at least 14 inches.

Earlier, the Budget Bureau said the the government still had 10 billion baht left in the central budget to tackle water-related issues.