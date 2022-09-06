Cabinet okays THB1.57-billion budget for water management
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a central budget of 1.57 billion baht to boost government agencies’ water management potential until next year.
Of the total budget, 911.71 million baht will be allocated to three ministries: Agriculture and Cooperatives (192.07 million baht), Natural Resources and Environment (619.71 million baht) and Interior (99.92 million baht) to work on their 576 water management-related projects.
“Once the projects are completed, about 542 households will gain benefits, while the water reservoir volume will increase by approximately 3.32 million cubic metres," Government Spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said.
He added that the potential of nine water irrigation structures will be increased under those projects.
Meanwhile, another 663.87-million-baht budget will be handed out to the Royal Irrigation Department to procure 203 water pumps in a bid to boost their potential to tackle floods and drought.
Of the total, 67.13 million baht will be used to purchase 27 water pumps with pipe size at least 8 inches, 99.74 million baht for 34 pumps with pipe size at least 10 inches and 497 million baht for 142 pumps with pipe size at least 14 inches.
Earlier, the Budget Bureau said the the government still had 10 billion baht left in the central budget to tackle water-related issues.