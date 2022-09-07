Thai youths compete in ‘EV Hackathon’, a creative contest to celebrate 160th anniversary of Thai-German diplomatic relations

The competition was in line with the theme of the 160th Thai-German anniversary - “Partners for Sustainable Growth” and in support of the electric vehicle industries which is one of the trending approaches to cope with present global challenges such as energy, pollution and climate change issues.

Moreover, the competition presents a great opportunity for stakeholders and new generation in Thailand to acquire knowledge and modern technology in electric vehicles from the German side, furthering Thailand's capability to be an EV production hub in Asia. The constructive and creative ideas from the contestants also promote the [email protected] policy of Thailand which aims to reach 30 percent of total EV car production by 2030.

The EV Hackathon received much attention from Thai and foreign students from various institutions. A total of 103 teams with 3 students per team (309 students) participated in the online training sessions. The teams then presented their ideas online during the elimitation round. 16 teams made it to the semi-finals, and after another round of presentations, 8 teams were selected for the grand final.

On August 27, during 21 hours of hackathon competition at the KMUTNB, the 8 finalist teams had brainstormed, while receiving guidance from 8 EV-related experts, to find solutions to the given problem on “Invent solution of sustainability in Bangkok Metropolis with EV Mobility Technology”.