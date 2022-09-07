Flash-flood warning across Thailand
People across Thailand have been warned of possible flash floods and runoffs due to heavy rains on Wednesday.
The Thai Meteorological Department said abundant showers are likely across the country and isolated heavy to very heavy rains are possible in the North, the Northeast, the Central region, the East and the South, including Bangkok and its vicinity.
“People should beware of heavy rains and rain water accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows, especially along the foothills near waterways and lowlands,” the department warned.
It also forecast strong winds and high waves in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf, saying waves could be 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres during thundershowers.
“All ships must proceed with caution, while small boats should keep ashore until Friday [September 9],” the department added.
Here’s the 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains.
North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.
East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres during thundershowers.
South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani. For Surat Thani and upwards waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers; for Nakhon Si Thammarat and southwards waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket and Krabi; Phuket upwards waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres during thundershowers; Krabi downwards waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers.