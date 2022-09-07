Flash-flood warning across Thailand

Here’s the 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains.

North: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Phrae, Sukhothai, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.

Northeast: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.

Central: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon.

East: Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Nakhon Nayok, Chachoengsao, Prachinburi, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat; waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres during thundershowers.

South (east coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon and Surat Thani. For Surat Thani and upwards waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers; for Nakhon Si Thammarat and southwards waves 1-2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket and Krabi; Phuket upwards waves 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres during thundershowers; Krabi downwards waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres during thundershowers.