Part of Huai Khwang train depot to be converted into THB33.5m sport centre

Under the plan, the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) will rent a piece of land totalling 466 square wah (1,867 square metres) from the MRTA at the rate of 124,290 baht per month.

The land is part of the 160-rai train depot in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district.

SAT will use a budget of 33.5 million baht to build a sport centre for youths from surrounding communities, comprising a playground and courts. The authority will also be responsible for all land and building taxes, as well as making sure the construction and the centre itself do not interfere with MRTA infrastructure.

Traisulee said the rental contract has no time limit, but SAT must return the land to the MRTA if the latter wants to use it to expand train system operations.